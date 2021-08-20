AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declares $0.56 Dividend

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5627 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $5.23 on Friday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

