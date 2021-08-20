Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15-1.18 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.77.

NYSE A opened at $167.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $169.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

