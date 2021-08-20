Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

A opened at $167.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $169.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

