African Gold Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 25th (OTCMKTS:AGACU)

African Gold Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AGACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. African Gold Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:AGACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

