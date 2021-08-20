Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Aflac by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 622,577 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 602,778 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $780,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

