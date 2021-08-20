Aegon’s (AEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

AEG stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.33. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 12,828.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,035,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aegon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after buying an additional 838,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aegon by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 490,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

