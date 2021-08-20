Aegis Lowers DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $28.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target cut by Aegis from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DRIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.35.

DarioHealth stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $9,923,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $6,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

