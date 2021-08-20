AECOM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,014% compared to the typical volume of 652 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 16.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $1,078,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 110,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $665,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. 12,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

