Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ADYEY traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $59.05. 645,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,418. Adyen has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $59.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50.

Shares of Adyen are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

