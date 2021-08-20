Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ADYEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Adyen

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.