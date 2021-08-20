Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,220 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lumentum worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE remained flat at $$84.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

