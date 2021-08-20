Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,681 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,961. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

