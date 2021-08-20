Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 349,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,978,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.