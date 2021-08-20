Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.12. 300,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,049,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

