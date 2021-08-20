Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

