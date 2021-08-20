Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after buying an additional 88,546 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

