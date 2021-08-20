Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 68,569 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,569 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MVF stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

