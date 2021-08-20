Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,733 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,926 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SCM opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $250.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

