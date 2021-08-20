Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,690,000 after acquiring an additional 338,808 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

