Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $120.01 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,827 shares of company stock worth $23,763,236. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

