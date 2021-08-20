Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 48,395 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $6,233,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 71,434 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,668 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the period. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

