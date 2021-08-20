Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 45,799 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBDC. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBDC opened at $10.75 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $515.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

