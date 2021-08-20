Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 22.1% in July

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.93 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.