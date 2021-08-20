Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 22.1% in July

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.93 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
