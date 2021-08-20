Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

AAP opened at $208.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

