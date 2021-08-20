Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.
Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76.
In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.