Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.