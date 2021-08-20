Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.28 on Friday, hitting $648.94. 29,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $642.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

