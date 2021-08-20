ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 350,352 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,077. The company has a market cap of $157.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 193,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

