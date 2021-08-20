Add.xyz Trading Down 2.5% This Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $7,002.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.03 or 0.00878161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00110156 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

