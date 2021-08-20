Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $154.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

