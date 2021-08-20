ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 13,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 663,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Specifically, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,086 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,402.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

