Acuitas Investments LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVYA. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Avaya by 68.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Avaya by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Avaya by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 995.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 124,114 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AVYA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,395. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

