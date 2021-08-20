Acuitas Investments LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 2.01% of Lantheus worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $13,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,115. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

