Acuitas Investments LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the quarter. MiX Telematics accounts for about 3.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.98% of MiX Telematics worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,659. The firm has a market cap of $315.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIXT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

