Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. CIRCOR International accounts for 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. 861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,201. The company has a market cap of $657.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

