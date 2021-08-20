Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.45.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,185,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $207,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

