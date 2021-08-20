Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9459 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

