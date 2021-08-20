Abyss Market Capitalization Reaches $8.50 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $232,050.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00828466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00049657 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.