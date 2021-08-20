Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Absci has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Get Absci alerts:

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.