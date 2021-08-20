Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.65.

ABEO opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.