818 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 818 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $199,493,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,355,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

