$8.28 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $8.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $8.85 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $25.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $28.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $45.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. 9,814,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,140,050. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

