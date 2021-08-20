782 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

