7,330 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07.

