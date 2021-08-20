$70.23 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $70.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.59 billion and the highest is $70.83 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $282.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.41 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.23 on Friday. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.