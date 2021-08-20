$70.23 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $70.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.59 billion and the highest is $70.83 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $282.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.41 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.23 on Friday. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.