$674.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $674.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $671.30 million to $677.00 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $589.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $133.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,365. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,085. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

