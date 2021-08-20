6,626 Shares in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 49.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after purchasing an additional 472,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.10. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

