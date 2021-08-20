6,243 Shares in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryerson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ryerson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

