$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.28 billion and the lowest is $6.22 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $25.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.91.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.90. The company has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

