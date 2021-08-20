5,709 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STORE Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

