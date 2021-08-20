$54.66 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report $54.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.22 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Veracyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 315,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

